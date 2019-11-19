Police seek leads 3 years after Flora fire killed 4 sisters

FLORA, Ind. (WISH) — Thursday marks three years since a fire killed four young sisters in Flora.

It happened on Nov. 21, 2016.

The Indiana Department of Homeland Security determined the fire was intentionally set. That determination came after investigators originally said they did not suspect foul play.

No one has ever been arrested in the case. Indiana State Police say they are still hoping for information to help resolve the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Brock Russell or Detective Ben Rector at 765-567-2125.