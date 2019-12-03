Teen arrested after massive fight in Circle Centre Mall

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A massive fight involving dozens of teenagers broke out over the weekend inside the Circle Centre Mall.

Police ended up arresting a teenage girl. Now that a video of the fight is gaining online attention, some are raising concerns about downtown safety.

Never would I have thought I would see this, but a fight happened downtown at the Circle Centre Mall Posted by Jamie Linsday on Friday, November 29, 2019

Jamie Linsday caught the fight on camera: “I saw a big group of 20 people and all of the sudden there is a punch that gets thrown and then two other fights break out.”

The video shows dozens of people, both adults and children, standing near where the fight was happening. This all happened on Black Friday just after the Circle of Lights downtown.

“They looked like they were mostly teenagers and maybe the oldest might have been around 20 or 21,” says Linsday. “I didn’t see any parents around that could have prevented any of this from happening.”

A 14-year-old girl was arrested as a result of the fight. She is now facing charges of resisting law enforcement, battery of a public safety official and disorderly conduct.

The Rev. Charles Harrison with Indianapolis Ten Point Coalition tweeted in response to the video:

The video of the fight in the mall downtown on Friday was taken down. Indy we must address this 20 yr problem we have had downtown with teens & young adults misbehaving that has lead to numerous fights & people being shot. https://t.co/zDFYMDHQ8E — Rev Dr Charles Harrison (@charlesharriso5) December 2, 2019

Aimee Reece often comes downtown but says she doesn’t shop at Circle Centre Mall very often: “I wasn’t that surprised because I come downtown a lot and every time I come down there is always police cars and violence going on, it seems like, so I wasn’t that surprised.”

Some tell News 8 that they try to avoid going to the mall for fear of getting caught in the crossfire of violence.

“I mean it is ridiculous but at the same time stop fighting and just be friends. Walk away from the situation; it is not worth it,” says Terya Hall, who lives in Indianapolis.

Linsday says at one point, the fight started to move toward him and his friends. He says the fight was getting so out of hand that he feared it would escalate to an even more dangerous level.

“Sometimes there has been disasters where it winds up in a shooting,” Linsday said.

Circle Centre Mall has a policy that says kids 16 years old and younger are supposed to be accompanied by an adult. If not, security can kick them out.