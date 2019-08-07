Four New Restaurants Opening around Indianapolis

Lots of changes coming to the Indy food and restaurant world. Eat Drink Indy’s Jolene Ketzenberger shares the news!

Grindstone on the Monon will open next week in Westfield.

It was announced recently that the Wahlburgers chain will open its first central Indiana restaurant next year in Carmel in the Proscenium development at Range Line Road and Carmel Drive.

The new Upland Brewing taproom in Fountain Square has opened on Prospect Street.

Sun King Brewing announced that it will be opening in Broad Ripple in the former Three Wise Men building on Broad Ripple Avenue.

Late last month, Natural Born Juicers announced that it had closed after 10 years in business.

To learn more, visit www.eatdrinkindy.com.