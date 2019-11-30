Here are the best local deals on Small Business Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hundreds of local business owners are hoping shoppers will brave the rain and shop on Small Business Saturday.

Several communities are offering freebies and swag bags for the first 10 to even 100 people in line at local businesses. Others are hoping shoppers will spend all day in local shopping centers, picking up lunch and dinner on the town Saturday.

Below is a list of community businesses participating in the shopping event.

On Mass Ave:

Businesses are open from 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

The first 10 people in line at several stores will pick up swag bags filled with shop local merchandise and coupons

New this year, Santa will be at the Indianapolis Fire Museum & Union Hall visiting with shoppers

40+ restaurants/bars, entertainment venues are open for lunch and dinner

Parking is free behind Homespun and Bottleworks Indy

Deals online at their Facebook event page

In Broad Ripple:

Hundreds of local businesses are open from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m

The first 100 people to stop in at the BRVA office at 818 Broad Ripple Ave. will get a swag bag

A list of businesses and coupons available on their Facebook event page

At the Carmel Arts District:

Most businesses are holding sales between 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Get free coffee, donuts, and swag bags at the welcome center

List of businesses and deals

In Fishers:

Most businesses are holding sales between 7 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

60 businesses are offering Small Business Saturday deals

The City of Fishers has released a new app you can use as you shop

Check out all the sales and specials on their Facebook event page

On Indianapolis’ East Side:

Stop by one of 13 small businesses to get a Small Business Saturday canvas tote bag with coupons and other goodies from local businesses

Check out all the businesses, including the ones with swag bags, at the Near Eastside’s website

Also visit the Indy Winter Farmer’s Market from 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

More information on its Facebook page

In Speedway:

Businesses are open from 8 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Check out a full list of participating stores and their sales on its Facebook event page

Local group Do317 also has a list of small business coupons you can use Saturday on its website.