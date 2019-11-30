Here are the best local deals on Small Business Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hundreds of local business owners are hoping shoppers will brave the rain and shop on Small Business Saturday.

Several communities are offering freebies and swag bags for the first 10 to even 100 people in line at local businesses. Others are hoping shoppers will spend all day in local shopping centers, picking up lunch and dinner on the town Saturday.

Below is a list of community businesses participating in the shopping event.

On Mass Ave:

  • Businesses are open from 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.
  • The first 10 people in line at several stores will pick up swag bags filled with shop local merchandise and coupons
  • New this year, Santa will be at the Indianapolis Fire Museum & Union Hall visiting with shoppers
  • 40+ restaurants/bars, entertainment venues are open for lunch and dinner
  • Parking is free behind Homespun and Bottleworks Indy
  • Deals online at their Facebook event page

In Broad Ripple:

At the Carmel Arts District:

  • Most businesses are holding sales between 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
  • Get free coffee, donuts, and swag bags at the welcome center
  • List of businesses and deals

In Fishers:

On Indianapolis’ East Side:

In Speedway:

Local group Do317 also has a list of small business coupons you can use Saturday on its website.

