A heartbreaking loss leads to a suicide prevention movement in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After a heartbreaking loss, a family is starting a movement to prevent suicide.

Suicide is one of the leading causes of death in the United States and globally. Data shows there are twice as many suicides as homicides in the United States each year.

Harvard researchers said 20 minutes or less is how much time passes for most people between the first thought of suicide and a person actually committing the act. In half of those cases it’s five minutes or less. That’s why crisis experts say it’s so important for those struggling and their loved ones to find a way to buy time.

Just six months ago, 23-year-old Spencer Wilson of Indianapolis took his own life.

Spencer Wilson (Photo Courtesy: Cedric Wilson)

“He was that person that people gravitated to,” Cedric Wilson, Spencer’s father said.

Wilson was a working college student, the life of the party and a proud uncle. His family told News 8 Wilson had no history of mental illness and no ongoing conflicts with family members or friends. Researchers say that is more common than you may think.

One study that looked at survivors of nearly-lethal suicide attempts, showed most did not suffer from major depression or psychosis, and the act was almost always described as impulsive. A similar study with 30 firearm attempters found 60 percent had experienced an interpersonal conflict within just 24 hours of their attempt.

“It’s really hard to explain. We are not the same family that we were on April 27th,” Cedric said. “Was he struggling for one day, 10 days, his life, or did something trigger in that instance?”

Looking back, his father wishes Spencer had taken a moment to contact someone for support.

“Just one minute, just take one minute to call someone and reach out and that could change,” Cedric said.

Just one minute. Time. It’s the one thing Spencer’s family wishes for more of and quite possibly the one thing that could have made him, and so many who die by suicide, choose life instead.

Team Spendo gathers downtown for the Suicide Prevention Walk in Indianapolis. (Photo Courtesy: Cedric Wilson)

“That’s what we often will tell people when we are crisis counseling, ‘Are you alone? Maybe put the gun down and put the knife away and go take a walk or something’, because just that short amount of time can really change your mind,” Chris Adam said.

Chris Adam works as a crisis counselor for the Crisis Text Line, which means he’s one of the people who sits on the other end of the hotline waiting to help people in their darkest moments.

“I really wanted to kill myself, almost did, but I feel like I’ve been given a second chance and one of the things I feel like I’ve been given that for, is to really help other people,” Adam said. “I understand where in that moment where the only thing that feels like it’s going to help you feel better is to take your own life. It feels like a speeding train. It feels like you are at 100 miles per hour the only goal is just to end all of this pain, suffering, whatever you’re going through and to just get it done as quickly as possible. So that ‘s really hard.”

Adam said while society has become more accepting of mental health issues, the stigma remains.

“Even as a crisis counselor, it’s still really hard to explain to people why we should talk about it. They still feel like ‘No, that’s not something we should talk about. That’s not something we should express’ and it absolutely is,” Adam said.

That’s why the Wilson family is sharing Spencer’s story and wearing shirts that say “Team Spendo.”

“There’s a team. You’re not alone. If it can just impact one person to know it’s bad right now, but reach out to someone, anybody and just tell them ‘Hey, this is what’s going on.’ Don’t be ashamed and to know that if something isn’t right with me, it’s nothing to be ashamed of, because everybody struggles with something,” Cedric said.

If you are struggling with thoughts of suicide, you can call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255. You can also use the Crisis Text Line by messaging HOME to 741741.