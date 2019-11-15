Annual Carmel Christkindlmarkt gets underway

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — A European tradition dating back to the 16th Century opens for the season this weekend in Carmel.

The Carmel Christkindlmarkt features German food, beer, wine and handmade toys and gifts. There is also a large ice-skating rink in the middle of the market.

The first of these markets was held in Nuremberg, Germany and they can now be found in cities all over world.

The market is open Wednesday and Thursday from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. and Friday through Sunday from noon until 9 p.m.

There are also special hours on Monday, Dec. 23 from noon until 9 p.m. and Tuesday, Dec. 24 from noon until 3 p.m.