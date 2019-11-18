Brooke’s Place celebrating 7th annual Legacy of Hope breakfast

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Brooke’s Place is celebrating its seventh annual Legacy of Hope breakfast Thursday. The organization offers grief support for children and teenagers. This year marks 20 years of service.

The breakfast is free and it’s all to help support the more than 470 individuals a month the organization supports.

In 20 years they’ve been providing services, they’ve served more than 16,000 people.

The breakfast is an annual fundraiser that coincides with National Children’s Grief Awareness Day. In 2018, they provided grief support services and education to more than 2,300 individuals.

The nonprofit typically goes into neighborhoods where there is a high rate of homicide and people who are underserved in every way.

A grant through the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute helps to provide therapy to families affected by homicide at no cost.

“Some children who come to us are feeling very alone and feel like they are having trouble coping with their grief and really just don’t feel understood,” Brooke’s Place Development and Marketing Coordinator, Larissa Warne said. “When we ask families and children when they leave how they are feeling now, that percentage of numbers goes way up.”

The nonprofit is funded through private donations, corporate partners and foundations and grants. They have seven contract therapists that provide one-on-one therapy.

More than 200 volunteers help with peer support groups, which are targeted for ages 3 through 29. They opened a new program on the west side of Indianapolis in January 2018.

Currently, there’s a waiting list for children to get into the program. They’re asking for volunteers to contact their office.

The breakfast is Thursday morning from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. at the 502 East Event Centre in Carmel.

If you’d like to donate, click here.

