Downtown to light up with ‘Circle of Lights’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The finishing touches are being added to Monument Circle for the “Circle of Lights Show” on Friday.

Earlier this month volunteers from the IBEW Local 481 put up lights and garland.

Downtown Indy expects more than 100,000 people to attend the ceremony.

One lucky child will be picked to “flip the switch” and turn on the lights.

Some big names are expected to be there, including Santa and Mayor Joe Hogsett.

There will also be musical performances and a fireworks show.

“This is the cultural and geographical hub of our community, right here on Monument Circle. It’s where we gather to celebrate and remember and this is literally where the largest free annual festival is in Indiana, on Monument Circle,” said Bob Schultz of Downtown Indy, Inc.

The Circle of Lights ceremony kicks off Friday at 6 p.m. The lights will be turned on around 7:55 p.m.