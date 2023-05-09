Fortis College grads filling healthcare worker gaps

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)- Nurses are in high demand right now in Indiana. One local college is doing its part to bring more help to the frontline to combat nursing shortages result of the pandemic and aging workforce.

Dr. Melvin Bolden is a professor of nursing at Fortis College Institute in Indianapolis. He says they’ve seen a recent increase in enrollment and are helping to meet the demand for nurses. In addition, it will recognize its seven graduates in honor of National Nurses Week this Friday.

According to the Indiana Hospital Association, there are nearly 4,300 job openings for nurses each year. It estimates our state will need roughly 5,000 nurses by 2031. Dr. Bolden says Fortis College is working to meet demand by offering accelerated two-year nursing, dental assisting, and medical assisting programs, enabling students to transition into the workforce faster.

“As the baby boomer generation is getting older and starting to retire, we need many nurses to fill that void. Many of our students are nontraditional, so they are either working or have other ways, and some may not have been successful in a four-year college, and this is an opportunity, a way for them to get their education,” Bolden said.

The campus’s nursing program is accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing. Its graduates have begun taking board certification and will continue through the end of this month.

Dr. Bolden says some of them already have jobs lined up at St. Vincent Hospital.