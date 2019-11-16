Indiana Grown: Bad Dad Brewing Co.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Every Saturday WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown.

Patrick and Derek Howard of Bad Dad Brewing Co. stopped by the Daybreak studios to talk about their brewery located in Fairmount and why they decided to dub the brewery “Bad Dad.”

“So the story is, he (Derek) and I used to work for my parents, family of entrepreneurs so you’re always working with your family,” said Patrick Howard. “And it was miserable work. So during the summer, we had a ‘bad dad’ who made us work.”

The brewery not only specializes in beer, but pizza too!

“It’s more like an Italian crust with our ingredients we put on their,” said Derek Howard. “Everything is built from scratch, we use imported Italian flour, organic tomatoes and we imported an oven from Italy. It’s been super fun.”

Customers say the Howards have reinvented the pizza and beer combination.

Click the videos to learn more.