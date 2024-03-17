Indy beauty educator discusses effect of hard water on skin, hair

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — When we wash our hands or our hair, we make sure the products we use keep our skin and hair healthy and clean.

Unfortunately, what we may not think about as much is the effect the water itself can have on our hair.

Lola Palooza, a beauty culture educator with Tricoci University in Indianapolis joined News 8 at Daybreak to talk about the effects hard water has on skin, hair, and nails.

Palooza says much of Indianapolis has hard water, which can make the products less effective.

“Many people have that situation where they buy a new shampoo or lotion and they like it, but they realize as they use it, it starts to become less effective. Some of that can just be a build-up of minerals from hard water on our hair and skin. It makes it very tricky because we feel like we’ve just spent money on these products and we’re just throwing it away – we don’t want to do that,” Palooza said.

Palooza also describes how hard water effects our skin and nails, and also shares how we can reduce the effects of hard water on our bodies.

