IUPUI mother-daughter duo to make sure no student spends Thanksgiving alone

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two IUPUI students, who also happen to be mother and daughter, are working together to make sure no student spends Thanksgiving alone.

Their focus is the LGBTQ community but the two agreed any student who doesn’t have somewhere to go for the holiday is welcome to join them.

Tonya Hersha and her daughter Lauren McComb are both studying psychology at IUPUI.

They learned more than 40% of young people who identify as LGBTQ are disowned by their families.

McComb identifies as LGBTQ so she and her mom are part of several support groups both on campus and in central Indiana.

After spending time speaking with students at IUPUI’s LGBTQ center, they learned many of them would be alone for the holidays because they aren’t welcome in their own homes.

Hersha put a call out to one group she’s part of Indiana Mama Bears, which provides support for parents with children in the LGBTQ community.

Several members stepped up and offered to make or donate food for a Thanksgiving meal, but they weren’t the only ones.

Hersha said other people and even one local business offered to help just because.

Hersha and McComb said all the extra support was surprising.

“You never know if you tell somebody’ oh I’m lesbian, I’m gay, I’m trans’, you know, you tell somebody that and you don’t know how they’re going to react. You don’t know if they’re going to be supportive or start harassing you,” said McComb.



“For me, it didn’t matter she’s my child. It doesn’t matter and it is a harsh reality for a lot of kids that their parents don’t support them and I think a lot of it is their parents don’t understand,” added Hersha.



The dinner is on Thanksgiving Day at 1 p.m. in IUPUI’s North Hall.

You don’t have to be part of the LGBTQ community to join, any student who has nowhere to go on the holiday is welcome.