Police seek suspect in man’s shooting death at apartment complex

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man died Sunday after a shooting at an apartment complex on the city’s west side.

It was just after 3 p.m. Sunday when IMPD got a call that someone had been shot in Wildwood Village apartments.

When police arrived to the 3500 block of Woodfront Court, they found a man’s body outside the building.

“It appears that the person was found outside and as far as where the shooting actually took place isn’t immediately apparent,” said IMPD Officer Michael Hewitt.

The glass door leading into the apartment building where the shooting happened was shattered by an apparent bullet. Witnesses say they heard three to five shots then smelled something like burning rubber before police arrived.

“We do not have any information as far as the shooter or anything like that. Homicide detectives are on the scene. They are working, talking with witnesses to try and find out exactly what happened today,” says Hewitt.

“Now people’s holiday, Thanksgiving and Christmas are all messed up because they have lost a loved one over the violence, and it is really probably over little bits of nothing,” says Terri, who lives near where the shooting happened.

People who live in this apartment complex say this isn’t the first shooting that has happened in the neighborhood. One resident tells News 8 that she heard gunshots from her apartment just in the last week.

“Nowadays, you really can’t even come outside, bring your grandbabies outside or anything because people are driving around shooting, all willy-nilly,” says Terri.

There are no cameras in the area where the shooting happened. Residents feel if the complex installed cameras it would help cut down on the amount of violence.

“Every scene is different, every scene is unique and all the homicide detectives are professionals and they treat every scene that way. They will certainly find out who did this, with or without cameras,” says Hewitt.

While police continue to investigate, neighbors are waiting for answers.

“Knowing that a body is still laying over there, don’t know who it is, if it is somebody we know, anybody you know — it is just sad,” says Terri.

This is still an active investigation. Anyone with information on what happened is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS or send in a tip via the P3 Tips app.