Wheeler Mission preps for Thanksgiving

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Thanksgiving week is Wheeler Mission’s busiest week of the year.

The organization estimates it will provide more than 500 meals to area homeless.

Volunteers began cooking Monday to prepare. They are serving a traditional Thanksgiving meal that includes turkey with several sides and desserts.

Wheeler Mission spends all year collecting donations to make Thanksgiving meals. The annual Drumstick Dash also helps raise funds for meals.

Wheeler Mission will begin serving and delivering Thanksgiving meals at 4 p.m.

You can find more information here.