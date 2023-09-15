$4M grant to improve college enrollment in Marion County

$4 million grant aims to improve college enrollment for Marion County high school students as part of a newly rolled-out program called College Matters. The Richard M. Fairbanks Foundation is providing the funding with hope as more students enroll and come to college, they’ll not only stay in Indiana and join in the economic growth but share their knowledge to help others navigate college enrollment. Victory College Prep, part of the work is in the name, and $150,000 of a $4 million grant will help even more students prepare for college.