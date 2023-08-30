New!
9 bands, 2 stages and 1 free concert plus more great events from the WISH-TV Community Calendar!
Looking for something fun to do this weekend? You’re in the right place! There’s lots of fun stuff going on in and around Central Indiana! WISH-TV’s Events Manager Allan Haw has what’s happening for Labor Day weekend of Friday, September 1 through Sunday, September 3! This week: It’s 9 bands, 2 stages and 1 free concert plus more great events from the WISH-TV Community Calendar! Let’s make it a great weekend and find out what’s going on “IN the Community”!
Events mentioned in this episode:
Romanus Fest 5
Saturday, September 02, 5:00pm
Black Circle Brewing Co.
2201 E 46th St
Indianapolis, IN
2023 IndyFringe Festival
August 17 – September 3
IndyFringe Basile Theatre
719 E. St. Clair Street
Indianapolis, IN
317-869-6660
Butter 2023
August 31 - September 03
Newfields
4000 N Michigan Rd
Indianapolis, IN
Indy Eleven vs. Miami FC
Saturday, September 02, 7:00pm
Carroll Stadium
1001 West New York Street
Indianapolis, IN
Pleasant Run Run
Saturday, September 02, 7:30am
North Irving Circle
30 N Audubon Rd
Indianapolis, IN
4th Street Festival of the Arts and Crafts
September 02 - September 03
4th Street, between Grant Street and Indiana Avenue
Bloomington, IN
Beer & Band Fest
Saturday, September 02, 2:00pm-8:00pm
Greenwood Amphitheater
300 South Washington Street
Greenwood, IN
Tivoli Street Dance
Saturday, September 02, 5:00pm-9:00pm
Historic Tivoli Theatre
24 N Washington St
Spencer, IN
CRB Fest
Saturday, September 02, 5:00pm-9:00pm
Cedar Creek Winery, Brewery and Distillery
3820 Leonard Rd.
Martinsville, IN
Food Truck Mondays
Monday, September 04, 11:00am-2:00pm
Canal Elbow
801 W. Washington St.
Indianapolis, IN