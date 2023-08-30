Looking for something fun to do this weekend? You’re in the right place! There’s lots of fun stuff going on in and around Central Indiana! WISH-TV’s Events Manager Allan Haw has what’s happening for Labor Day weekend of Friday, September 1 through Sunday, September 3! This week: It’s 9 bands, 2 stages and 1 free concert plus more great events from the WISH-TV Community Calendar! Let’s make it a great weekend and find out what’s going on “IN the Community”!

Events mentioned in this episode:

Romanus Fest 5

Saturday, September 02, 5:00pm

Black Circle Brewing Co.

2201 E 46th St

Indianapolis, IN

2023 IndyFringe Festival

August 17 – September 3

IndyFringe Basile Theatre

719 E. St. Clair Street

Indianapolis, IN

317-869-6660

Butter 2023

August 31 - September 03

Newfields

4000 N Michigan Rd

Indianapolis, IN

Indy Eleven vs. Miami FC

Saturday, September 02, 7:00pm

Carroll Stadium

1001 West New York Street

Indianapolis, IN

Pleasant Run Run

Saturday, September 02, 7:30am

North Irving Circle

30 N Audubon Rd

Indianapolis, IN

4th Street Festival of the Arts and Crafts

September 02 - September 03

4th Street, between Grant Street and Indiana Avenue

Bloomington, IN

Beer & Band Fest

Saturday, September 02, 2:00pm-8:00pm

Greenwood Amphitheater

300 South Washington Street

Greenwood, IN

Tivoli Street Dance

Saturday, September 02, 5:00pm-9:00pm

Historic Tivoli Theatre

24 N Washington St

Spencer, IN

CRB Fest

Saturday, September 02, 5:00pm-9:00pm

Cedar Creek Winery, Brewery and Distillery

3820 Leonard Rd.

Martinsville, IN

Food Truck Mondays

Monday, September 04, 11:00am-2:00pm

Canal Elbow

801 W. Washington St.

Indianapolis, IN

