9 bands, 2 stages and 1 free concert plus more great events from the WISH-TV Community Calendar!

August 30, 2023

Looking for something fun to do this weekend? You’re in the right place! There’s lots of fun stuff going on in and around Central Indiana! WISH-TV’s Events Manager Allan Haw has what’s happening for Labor Day weekend of Friday, September 1 through Sunday, September 3! This week: It’s 9 bands, 2 stages and 1 free concert plus more great events from the WISH-TV Community Calendar! Let’s make it a great weekend and find out what’s going on “IN the Community”!

Events mentioned in this episode:

Romanus Fest 5

Saturday, September 02, 5:00pm

Black Circle Brewing Co.

2201 E 46th St

Indianapolis, IN

 

2023 IndyFringe Festival

August 17 – September 3

IndyFringe Basile Theatre

719 E. St. Clair Street

Indianapolis, IN

317-869-6660

 

Butter 2023

August 31 - September 03

Newfields

4000 N Michigan Rd

Indianapolis, IN

 

Indy Eleven vs. Miami FC

Saturday, September 02, 7:00pm

Carroll Stadium

1001 West New York Street

Indianapolis, IN

 

Pleasant Run Run

Saturday, September 02, 7:30am

North Irving Circle

30 N Audubon Rd

Indianapolis, IN

 

4th Street Festival of the Arts and Crafts

September 02 - September 03

4th Street, between Grant Street and Indiana Avenue

Bloomington, IN

 

Beer & Band Fest

Saturday, September 02, 2:00pm-8:00pm

Greenwood Amphitheater

300 South Washington Street

Greenwood, IN

 

Tivoli Street Dance

Saturday, September 02, 5:00pm-9:00pm

Historic Tivoli Theatre

24 N Washington St

Spencer, IN

 

CRB Fest

Saturday, September 02, 5:00pm-9:00pm

Cedar Creek Winery, Brewery and Distillery

3820 Leonard Rd.

Martinsville, IN

 

Food Truck Mondays

Monday, September 04, 11:00am-2:00pm

Canal Elbow

801 W. Washington St.

Indianapolis, IN

 

WISH-TV Community Calendar