A Classic Weekend plus more great events from the WISH-TV Community Calendar!

September 20, 2023

Looking for something fun to do this weekend? You’re in the right place! There’s lots of fun stuff going on in and around Central Indiana! WISH-TV’s Events Manager Allan Haw has what’s happening for the weekend of Friday, September 22 through Sunday, September 24! This week: It’s a Classic Weekend plus more great events from the WISH-TV Community Calendar! Let’s make it a great weekend and find out what’s going on “IN the Community”!

 

Events mentioned in this episode:

 

Circle City Classic

September 23, 3:00pm – 6:00pm

Lucas Oil Stadium

500 S Capitol Ave.

Indianapolis, IN

 

Shelbyville Brewfest

September 22, 5:30pm-11:55pm

Shelbyville Public Square

Shelbyville, IN

 

Special Olympics Indiana Polo Charity Event

September 22, 6:00pm-9:00pm

Hickory Hall Polo Club

Indianapolis, IN

 

For the Love of Art

September 22, 6:00pm-10:00pm

Indianapolis Arts Center

820 East 67th Street

Indianapolis, IN

 

Indiana Latino Expo

September 23, 8:00am-5:00pm

Indiana State Fairgrounds - Expo Hall

1202 E 38th St.

Indianapolis, IN

 

Knightstown Fall Festival

September 23, 10:00am-5:00pm

Town Square

Knightstown, IN

 

Carmel International Arts Fest

September 23 - September 24

Carmel Arts and Design District

Main St & Rangeline Road

Carmel, IN

 

Farm Aid

September 23, 1:00pm

Ruoff Music Center

12880 E. 146th St

Noblesville, IN

 

Lagers in Lawrence Oktoberfest

September 23, 2:00pm-6:00pm

Fort Ben Cultural Campus

8920 Otis Ave.

Indianapolis, IN

 

HMP Oktoberfest

September 23, 3:00pm-10:00pm

Herron-Morton Place Park

1927 North Alabama Street

Indianapolis, IN

 

Monon 30 2nd annual Oktoberfest

September 23, 12:00pm-11:00pm

The Cradle @ Monon 30

1118 East 30th Street

Indianapolis, IN

 

13th Annual Bow WOW Bash

September 24, 12:00pm-5:00pm

Williams Park

940 E. Locust Ln.

Brownsburg, IN

 

Indy Eleven vs. Rio Grande Valley FC

Sunday, September 24, 7:00pm

Carroll Stadium

1001 West New York Street

Indianapolis, IN

 

