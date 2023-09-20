Looking for something fun to do this weekend? You’re in the right place! There’s lots of fun stuff going on in and around Central Indiana! WISH-TV’s Events Manager Allan Haw has what’s happening for the weekend of Friday, September 22 through Sunday, September 24! This week: It’s a Classic Weekend plus more great events from the WISH-TV Community Calendar! Let’s make it a great weekend and find out what’s going on “IN the Community”!

Events mentioned in this episode:

Circle City Classic

September 23, 3:00pm – 6:00pm

Lucas Oil Stadium

500 S Capitol Ave.

Indianapolis, IN

Shelbyville Brewfest

September 22, 5:30pm-11:55pm

Shelbyville Public Square

Shelbyville, IN

Special Olympics Indiana Polo Charity Event

September 22, 6:00pm-9:00pm

Hickory Hall Polo Club

Indianapolis, IN

For the Love of Art

September 22, 6:00pm-10:00pm

Indianapolis Arts Center

820 East 67th Street

Indianapolis, IN

Indiana Latino Expo

September 23, 8:00am-5:00pm

Indiana State Fairgrounds - Expo Hall

1202 E 38th St.

Indianapolis, IN

Knightstown Fall Festival

September 23, 10:00am-5:00pm

Town Square

Knightstown, IN

Carmel International Arts Fest

September 23 - September 24

Carmel Arts and Design District

Main St & Rangeline Road

Carmel, IN

Farm Aid

September 23, 1:00pm

Ruoff Music Center

12880 E. 146th St

Noblesville, IN

Lagers in Lawrence Oktoberfest

September 23, 2:00pm-6:00pm

Fort Ben Cultural Campus

8920 Otis Ave.

Indianapolis, IN

HMP Oktoberfest

September 23, 3:00pm-10:00pm

Herron-Morton Place Park

1927 North Alabama Street

Indianapolis, IN

Monon 30 2nd annual Oktoberfest

September 23, 12:00pm-11:00pm

The Cradle @ Monon 30

1118 East 30th Street

Indianapolis, IN

13th Annual Bow WOW Bash

September 24, 12:00pm-5:00pm

Williams Park

940 E. Locust Ln.

Brownsburg, IN

Indy Eleven vs. Rio Grande Valley FC

Sunday, September 24, 7:00pm

Carroll Stadium

1001 West New York Street

Indianapolis, IN

WISH-TV Community Calendar