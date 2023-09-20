New!
A Classic Weekend plus more great events from the WISH-TV Community Calendar!
Looking for something fun to do this weekend? You’re in the right place! There’s lots of fun stuff going on in and around Central Indiana! WISH-TV’s Events Manager Allan Haw has what’s happening for the weekend of Friday, September 22 through Sunday, September 24! This week: It’s a Classic Weekend plus more great events from the WISH-TV Community Calendar! Let’s make it a great weekend and find out what’s going on “IN the Community”!
Events mentioned in this episode:
Circle City Classic
September 23, 3:00pm – 6:00pm
Lucas Oil Stadium
500 S Capitol Ave.
Indianapolis, IN
Shelbyville Brewfest
September 22, 5:30pm-11:55pm
Shelbyville Public Square
Shelbyville, IN
Special Olympics Indiana Polo Charity Event
September 22, 6:00pm-9:00pm
Hickory Hall Polo Club
Indianapolis, IN
For the Love of Art
September 22, 6:00pm-10:00pm
Indianapolis Arts Center
820 East 67th Street
Indianapolis, IN
Indiana Latino Expo
September 23, 8:00am-5:00pm
Indiana State Fairgrounds - Expo Hall
1202 E 38th St.
Indianapolis, IN
Knightstown Fall Festival
September 23, 10:00am-5:00pm
Town Square
Knightstown, IN
Carmel International Arts Fest
September 23 - September 24
Carmel Arts and Design District
Main St & Rangeline Road
Carmel, IN
Farm Aid
September 23, 1:00pm
Ruoff Music Center
12880 E. 146th St
Noblesville, IN
Lagers in Lawrence Oktoberfest
September 23, 2:00pm-6:00pm
Fort Ben Cultural Campus
8920 Otis Ave.
Indianapolis, IN
HMP Oktoberfest
September 23, 3:00pm-10:00pm
Herron-Morton Place Park
1927 North Alabama Street
Indianapolis, IN
Monon 30 2nd annual Oktoberfest
September 23, 12:00pm-11:00pm
The Cradle @ Monon 30
1118 East 30th Street
Indianapolis, IN
13th Annual Bow WOW Bash
September 24, 12:00pm-5:00pm
Williams Park
940 E. Locust Ln.
Brownsburg, IN
Indy Eleven vs. Rio Grande Valley FC
Sunday, September 24, 7:00pm
Carroll Stadium
1001 West New York Street
Indianapolis, IN