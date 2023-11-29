Looking for something fun to do this weekend? You’re in the right place! WISH-TV Events manager, Allan Haw, has a calendar full of things for you to do! Here’s what’s happening for the weekend of Friday, December 1 through Sunday, December 3, 2023. This week: A mind is a terrible thing to waste plus more from the WISH-TV Community Calendar! Let’s make it a great weekend and find out what’s going on “IN the Community”!

Events mentioned in this episode:

2023 UNCF Masked Ball

Saturday, December 2

JW Marriott Indianapolis

10 S. West Street

Indianapolis, IN

Big Ten Football Championship Game

December 02, 8:17pm

Lucas Oil Stadium

500 South Capitol Avenue

Indianapolis, IN

Big Ten Kickoff Concert

December 01, 4:00pm-9:00pm

Monument Circle

Indianapolis, IN

Big Ten Fan Fest presented by Dr. Pepper

December 01 - December 02

Indiana Convention Center

100 S Capitol Ave

Indianapolis, IN

Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey presents The Greatest Show On Earth

December 01 - December 03

Gainbridge Fieldhouse

125 S. Pennsylvania St

Indianapolis, IN

Rowdie's Home Plate Holiday

December 02, 8:00am-11:00am

Victory Field

501 West Maryland Street

Indianapolis, IN

Breakfast with Santa

December 02 - December 17, 8:30am-11:30pm

Conner Prairie

13400 Allisonville Rd.

Fishers, IN

Whiskerfest

December 02, 10:00am-4:00pm

Indianapolis Car Exchange

5161 S Indianapolis Road

Whitestown, IN

Weihnachtsmarkt

December 02, 12:00pm-7:00pm

Historic Cumberland

E. Washington St

Cumberland, IN

Fortville Winterfest

December 02, 12:00pm-7:00pm

Main Street Fortville

Main Street

Fortville, IN

Holiday in the Arts District

December 02, 2:00pm-5:00pm

Indiana Design Center

200 S Rangeline Road

Carmel, IN

Holiday on the Avenue: A Holiday Soul Revue

December 02, 7:00pm

Walker Theatre

617 Indiana Ave

Indianapolis, IN

Santa Hustle Indianapolis Half Marathon, 5K, and Kids Dash

December 03, 8:30am-12:00pm

White River State Park

801 W Washington St

Indianapolis, IN

The Bobby Helms Jingle Bell Rock Christmas Music Spectacular

December 03, 3:00pm-8:00pm

The Venue

183 N. Jefferson St

Martinsville, IN

WISH-TV Community Calendar