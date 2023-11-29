New!
A mind is a terrible thing to waste plus more from the WISH-TV Community Calendar!
Looking for something fun to do this weekend? You’re in the right place! WISH-TV Events manager, Allan Haw, has a calendar full of things for you to do! Here’s what’s happening for the weekend of Friday, December 1 through Sunday, December 3, 2023. This week: A mind is a terrible thing to waste plus more from the WISH-TV Community Calendar! Let’s make it a great weekend and find out what’s going on “IN the Community”!
Events mentioned in this episode:
2023 UNCF Masked Ball
Saturday, December 2
JW Marriott Indianapolis
10 S. West Street
Indianapolis, IN
Big Ten Football Championship Game
December 02, 8:17pm
Lucas Oil Stadium
500 South Capitol Avenue
Indianapolis, IN
Big Ten Kickoff Concert
December 01, 4:00pm-9:00pm
Monument Circle
Indianapolis, IN
Big Ten Fan Fest presented by Dr. Pepper
December 01 - December 02
Indiana Convention Center
100 S Capitol Ave
Indianapolis, IN
Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey presents The Greatest Show On Earth
December 01 - December 03
Gainbridge Fieldhouse
125 S. Pennsylvania St
Indianapolis, IN
Rowdie's Home Plate Holiday
December 02, 8:00am-11:00am
Victory Field
501 West Maryland Street
Indianapolis, IN
Breakfast with Santa
December 02 - December 17, 8:30am-11:30pm
Conner Prairie
13400 Allisonville Rd.
Fishers, IN
Whiskerfest
December 02, 10:00am-4:00pm
Indianapolis Car Exchange
5161 S Indianapolis Road
Whitestown, IN
Weihnachtsmarkt
December 02, 12:00pm-7:00pm
Historic Cumberland
E. Washington St
Cumberland, IN
Fortville Winterfest
December 02, 12:00pm-7:00pm
Main Street Fortville
Main Street
Fortville, IN
Holiday in the Arts District
December 02, 2:00pm-5:00pm
Indiana Design Center
200 S Rangeline Road
Carmel, IN
Holiday on the Avenue: A Holiday Soul Revue
December 02, 7:00pm
Walker Theatre
617 Indiana Ave
Indianapolis, IN
Santa Hustle Indianapolis Half Marathon, 5K, and Kids Dash
December 03, 8:30am-12:00pm
White River State Park
801 W Washington St
Indianapolis, IN
The Bobby Helms Jingle Bell Rock Christmas Music Spectacular
December 03, 3:00pm-8:00pm
The Venue
183 N. Jefferson St
Martinsville, IN