New!
A musical holiday tradition plus more from the WISH-TV Community Calendar!
Looking for something fun to do this weekend? You’re in the right place! WISH-TV Events manager, Allan Haw, has a calendar full of things for you to do! Here’s what’s happening for the weekend of Friday, December 15 through Sunday, December 17, 2023. This week: A musical holiday tradition plus more from the WISH-TV Community Calendar! Let’s make it a great weekend and find out what’s going on “IN the Community”!
Events mentioned in this episode:
Indianapolis Symphonic Choir Presents Festival Of Carols
December 13,15 & 17
Clowes Memorial Hall
4602 Sunset Avenue
Indianapolis, IN
Colts Bleed Blue Blood Drive
December 15, 7:30am-5:30pm
Lucas Oil Stadium
500 South Capitol Avenue
Indianapolis, IN
Meet a Reindeer
December 15, 4:00pm-5:00pm
Indianapolis Public Library Michigan Road Branch
6201 Michigan Road
Indianapolis, IN
Christmas at the Jewel
December 14 - December 16
Jewel Center
3333 N. Illinois Street
Indianapolis, IN
Hip Hop Holiday on the Ave. Concert featuring Doug E. Fresh!
December 15, 7:30pm
Walker Theatre
617 Indiana Ave
Indianapolis, IN
Jim Denny Celebration Concert
December 15, 8:45pm
8 Seconds Saloon
111 N Lynhurst Dr
Indianapolis, IN
2023 Indy Classic
December 16
Gainbridge Fieldhouse
125 S. Pennsylvania St
Indianapolis, IN
Jingle Rails Workshop: Jingle Rails Building
December 16, 11:00am-2:00pm
Eiteljorg Museum of American Indians and Western Art
500 West Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN
Beginning Mindfulness Meditation - Online CAPS Workshop
December 18, 9:00am-10:00am
Virtual
Indiana University - Bloomington
1211 East 7th Street
Bloomington, IN