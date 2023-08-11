ACLU challenges Indiana law allowing police to move people back 25 feet

The American Civil Liberties Union is challenging Indiana’s encroaching-on-an-investigation law.It gives police officers the right to tell citizens to move back 25 feet or risk jail time and a criminal record. The ACLU says the law gives police unbridled discretion.

The ACLU filed the lawsuit on behalf of a citizen journalist in South Bend. The lawsuit claims police told him to move back 25 feet during an investigation and had another officer come and push them back another 25 feet.