Alexander Larman , Author of “The Windsors at War: The King, His Brother, and a Family Divided”

Were the Duke and Duchess of Windsor Nazi sympathizers or just embarrassing, inept dupes? How did the wartime performance of King George VI and Queen Elizabeth help save the British monarchy? On this week’s “Leaders and Legends” podcast, our conversation is with Alexander Larman about his superb book “The Windsors at War: The King, His Brother, and a Family Divided”

