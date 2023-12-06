New!
All the Holiday happenings plus more from the WISH-TV Community Calendar!
Looking for something fun to do this weekend? You’re in the right place! WISH-TV Events manager, Allan Haw, has a calendar full of things for you to do! Here’s what’s happening for the weekend of Friday, December 8 through Sunday, December 10, 2023. This week: All the Holiday happenings plus more from the WISH-TV Community Calendar! Let’s make it a great weekend and find out what’s going on “IN the Community”!
Events mentioned in this episode:
Yuletide
Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra
Dec. 1 – 23
Holiday Pops
Carmel Symphony Orchestra
Dec. 10
Festival of Carols
Indianapolis Symphonic Choir
Dec. 13,15 & 17
A Christmas Carol
The Indiana Repertory Theatre
White Christmas
Beef and Boards Dinner Theatre
Through Dec.31
A Very Phoenix Theatre Xmas Returns
Phoenix Theatre
Through Dec. 23
To read more of Tom’s reviews, visit https://tomalvarez.studio/.
Holidays Full Circle
Through December 17
Circle Centre Mall
49 W. Maryland St.
Indianapolis, IN
The Art Connection
December 08, 11:00am-12:30pm
Indiana State Museum
650 W Washington St
Indianapolis, IN
Holiday Concert at the Library
December 08, 11:00am-12:00pm
Indianapolis Public Library Lawrence Branch
7898 Hague Road
Indianapolis, IN
Indy Library Store Book Sale
December 08 - December 12
Library Services Center
Indianapolis, IN
Cirque Dreams Holidaze (Touring)
December 08 - December 09
Old National Centre
502 N. New Jersey St.
Indianapolis, IN
Rejoice!
December 08 - December 09
Clowes Memorial Hall of Butler University
4602 Sunset Avenue
Indianapolis, IN
Jingle Bell Run Indy
December 09, 8:30am-10:00am
Conner Prairie
13400 Allisonville Rd, Fishers, 46038
Indianapolis, IN
Indy Winter Farmers Market
Saturday’s through April 27, 2024, 9:00am-12:30pm
The AMP at 16 Tech
1220 Waterway Blvd
Indianapolis, IN
Winter Arts Market
December 09, 12:00pm-4:00pm
Garfield Park Arts Center
2432 Conservatory Dr
Indianapolis, IN
Holly Jolly Jamboree
December 09, 2:00pm-4:00pm
Cool Creek Park Nature Center
2000-1 E 151st Street
Carmel, IN
2023 Historic Home Tour - Noblesville Preservation Alliance
December 09, 5:00pm-8:00pm
Preservation Hall
1274 Logan Street
Noblesville, IN
Performance Racing Industry Show - PRI
December 07 - December 09
Indiana Convention Center
Indianapolis, IN
Merry Movie Nights Presented by Edward Jones
December 07 - December 10
Heartland Film
8920 Otis Ave
Indianapolis, IN
Celebration Crossing Sensory Friendly Afternoon
December 10, 3:00pm-5:00pm
Indiana State Museum
650 W Washington St
Indianapolis, IN
Winter Concert
December 10, 4:00pm-5:00pm
IndyFringe Basile Theatre
719 E. St. Clair Street
Indianapolis, IN