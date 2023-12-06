Looking for something fun to do this weekend? You’re in the right place! WISH-TV Events manager, Allan Haw, has a calendar full of things for you to do! Here’s what’s happening for the weekend of Friday, December 8 through Sunday, December 10, 2023. This week: All the Holiday happenings plus more from the WISH-TV Community Calendar! Let’s make it a great weekend and find out what’s going on “IN the Community”!

Yuletide

Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra

Dec. 1 – 23

Indianpaspolissymphony.org

Holiday Pops

Carmel Symphony Orchestra

Dec. 10

Thecenterpresents.org

Festival of Carols

Indianapolis Symphonic Choir

Dec. 13,15 & 17

Indychoir.org

A Christmas Carol

The Indiana Repertory Theatre

Irtilive.com

White Christmas

Beef and Boards Dinner Theatre

Through Dec.31

Beefandboards.com

A Very Phoenix Theatre Xmas Returns

Phoenix Theatre

Through Dec. 23

phoenixtheatre.org

Holidays Full Circle

Through December 17

Circle Centre Mall

49 W. Maryland St.

Indianapolis, IN

The Art Connection

December 08, 11:00am-12:30pm

Indiana State Museum

650 W Washington St

Indianapolis, IN

Holiday Concert at the Library

December 08, 11:00am-12:00pm

Indianapolis Public Library Lawrence Branch

7898 Hague Road

Indianapolis, IN

Indy Library Store Book Sale

December 08 - December 12

Library Services Center

Indianapolis, IN

Cirque Dreams Holidaze (Touring)

December 08 - December 09

Old National Centre

502 N. New Jersey St.

Indianapolis, IN

Rejoice!

December 08 - December 09

Clowes Memorial Hall of Butler University

4602 Sunset Avenue

Indianapolis, IN

Jingle Bell Run Indy

December 09, 8:30am-10:00am

Conner Prairie

13400 Allisonville Rd, Fishers, 46038

Indianapolis, IN

Indy Winter Farmers Market

Saturday’s through April 27, 2024, 9:00am-12:30pm

The AMP at 16 Tech

1220 Waterway Blvd

Indianapolis, IN

Winter Arts Market

December 09, 12:00pm-4:00pm

Garfield Park Arts Center

2432 Conservatory Dr

Indianapolis, IN

Holly Jolly Jamboree

December 09, 2:00pm-4:00pm

Cool Creek Park Nature Center

2000-1 E 151st Street

Carmel, IN

2023 Historic Home Tour - Noblesville Preservation Alliance

December 09, 5:00pm-8:00pm

Preservation Hall

1274 Logan Street

Noblesville, IN

Performance Racing Industry Show - PRI

December 07 - December 09

Indiana Convention Center

Indianapolis, IN

Merry Movie Nights Presented by Edward Jones

December 07 - December 10

Heartland Film

8920 Otis Ave

Indianapolis, IN

Celebration Crossing Sensory Friendly Afternoon

December 10, 3:00pm-5:00pm

Indiana State Museum

650 W Washington St

Indianapolis, IN

Winter Concert

December 10, 4:00pm-5:00pm

IndyFringe Basile Theatre

719 E. St. Clair Street

Indianapolis, IN

