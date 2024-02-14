Looking for something fun to do during Indianapolis’ NBA All-Star weekend? You’re in the right place! WISH-TV Events manager, Allan Haw, has a calendar full of things for you to do! Here’s what’s happening for the weekend of Friday, February 16 through Sunday, February 18, 2024. This week: it’s All Things All-Star plus more from the WISH-TV Community Calendar! Let’s make it a great weekend and find out what’s going on “IN the Community”!

Events mentioned in this episode:

Mike Epps All Star Throwback Concert

February 16, 7:30pm

Madam Walker Theatre

617 Indiana Ave

Indianapolis, IN

NBA All-Star Tip-Off

February 15, 6:30pm

Bicentennial Unity Plaza

Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Indianapolis, IN

17th Annual All-Star Gospel Celebration

February 15, 7:00pm

Walker Theatre

617 Indiana Ave

Indianapolis, IN

NBA Crossover Ultimate NBA Fan Experience

February 16 - February 18

Indiana Convention Center

200 South Capitol Avenue

Indianapolis, IN

NBA Crossover Concerts

February 16 – February 18

Indiana Convention Center

100 South Capitol Avenue

Indianapolis, IN

NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

February 16, 7:00pm

Lucas Oil Stadium

500 South Capitol Avenue

Indianapolis, IN

NBA Rising Stars

February 16, 8:30pm

Gainbridge Fieldhouse

125 South Pennsylvania Street

Indianapolis, IN

NBA All-Star Practice & Media Day Presented by AT&T

February 17, 10:30am

Gainbridge Fieldhouse

125 South Pennsylvania Street

Indianapolis, IN

2024 NBA HBCU Classic Presented by AT&T

February 17, 2:00pm

Gainbridge Fieldhouse

125 South Pennsylvania Street

Indianapolis, IN

State Farm All-Star Saturday Night

February 17, 7:30pm

Lucas Oil Stadium

500 South Capitol Avenue

Indianapolis, IN

All-Starry Night

February 17, 9:00pm-1:00am

Newfields

4000 N Michigan Rd

Indianapolis, IN

2024 NBA All-Star Game

February 18, 8:00pm

Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Indianapolis, IN

Click Here for a Complete List of All-Star Parties and Events!