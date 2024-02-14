New!
All Things All-Star plus more from the WISH-TV Community Calendar!
Looking for something fun to do during Indianapolis’ NBA All-Star weekend? You’re in the right place! WISH-TV Events manager, Allan Haw, has a calendar full of things for you to do! Here’s what’s happening for the weekend of Friday, February 16 through Sunday, February 18, 2024. This week: it’s All Things All-Star plus more from the WISH-TV Community Calendar! Let’s make it a great weekend and find out what’s going on “IN the Community”!
Events mentioned in this episode:
Mike Epps All Star Throwback Concert
February 16, 7:30pm
Madam Walker Theatre
617 Indiana Ave
Indianapolis, IN
NBA All-Star Tip-Off
February 15, 6:30pm
Bicentennial Unity Plaza
Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Indianapolis, IN
17th Annual All-Star Gospel Celebration
February 15, 7:00pm
Walker Theatre
617 Indiana Ave
Indianapolis, IN
NBA Crossover Ultimate NBA Fan Experience
February 16 - February 18
Indiana Convention Center
200 South Capitol Avenue
Indianapolis, IN
NBA Crossover Concerts
February 16 – February 18
100 South Capitol Avenue
Indianapolis, IN
NBA All-Star Celebrity Game
February 16, 7:00pm
Lucas Oil Stadium
500 South Capitol Avenue
Indianapolis, IN
NBA Rising Stars
February 16, 8:30pm
Gainbridge Fieldhouse
125 South Pennsylvania Street
Indianapolis, IN
NBA All-Star Practice & Media Day Presented by AT&T
February 17, 10:30am
Gainbridge Fieldhouse
125 South Pennsylvania Street
Indianapolis, IN
2024 NBA HBCU Classic Presented by AT&T
February 17, 2:00pm
Gainbridge Fieldhouse
125 South Pennsylvania Street
Indianapolis, IN
State Farm All-Star Saturday Night
February 17, 7:30pm
Lucas Oil Stadium
500 South Capitol Avenue
Indianapolis, IN
All-Starry Night
February 17, 9:00pm-1:00am
Newfields
4000 N Michigan Rd
Indianapolis, IN
2024 NBA All-Star Game
February 18, 8:00pm
Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Indianapolis, IN
Click Here for a Complete List of All-Star Parties and Events!