Ambassador Kenneth Adelman Remembers Henry Kissinger

In the opinion of many, Henry Kissinger is the most influential diplomat of the last 60 years. On this week’s “Leaders and Legends” podcast, we discuss Dr Kissinger’s career with our friend Ambassador Kenneth Adelman. What is Kissinger’s legacy? Was detente a success? Why did Vietnam continue into the 1970s? Kissinger, who died in November, was the architect of these policies and many more.

