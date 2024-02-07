New!
An All-Star Kickoff plus more from the WISH-TV Community Calendar!
Looking for something fun to do this weekend? You’re in the right place! WISH-TV Events manager, Allan Haw, has a calendar full of things for you to do! Here’s what’s happening for the weekend of Friday, February 9 through Sunday, February 11, 2024. This week: it’s an All-Star Kickoff plus more from the WISH-TV Community Calendar! Let’s make it a great weekend and find out what’s going on “IN the Community”!
Events mentioned in this episode:
All-Star Kick Off Fashion Show Brunch
February 11, 12:00pm-4:00pm
Hovito Ultra Lounge
234 South Meridian Street
Indianapolis, IN
Carmel Winter Games
February 09 - February 10
Carter Green
2 Carter Green
Carmel, IN
The Princess Bride: An Inconceivable Evening with Cary Elwes
February 09, 7:30pm
Paramount Theatre
1124 Meridian Plaza
Anderson, IN
Be My Valentine Half Marathon and 5K
February 10, 8:30am-2:00pm
NIFS
250 University Blvd
Indianapolis, IN
Family Day: For the LOVE of Art
February 10, 10:00am-3:00pm
Newfields
4000 N Michigan Rd
Indianapolis, IN
Family Fandom Film Fest
February 10, 11:00am-3:30pm
IMCPL Central Library
40 E. Saint Clair St.
Indianapolis, IN
The 15th Annual Winterfest
February 10, 1:00pm-6:00pm
Indiana State Fairgrounds
1202 East 38th Street
Indianapolis, IN
4th Annual Mardi Gras Bar Crawl - Broad Ripple
February 10, 3:00pm-10:00pm
Brothers Bar & Grill
Indianapolis, IN
Quepid Sweethearts Ball
February 10, 7:00pm-11:30pm
The Wellington Fishers Banquet & Conference Center
9775 N by NE Blvd
Fishers, IN
Allstars Of R&B Lovefest Jeffrey Osborne, Phil Perry & Patrice Rushen
February 10, 7:30pm-9:00pm
Clowes Memorial Hall
4602 Sunset Avenue
Indianapolis, IN