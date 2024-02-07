Looking for something fun to do this weekend? You’re in the right place! WISH-TV Events manager, Allan Haw, has a calendar full of things for you to do! Here’s what’s happening for the weekend of Friday, February 9 through Sunday, February 11, 2024. This week: it’s an All-Star Kickoff plus more from the WISH-TV Community Calendar! Let’s make it a great weekend and find out what’s going on “IN the Community”!

Events mentioned in this episode:

All-Star Kick Off Fashion Show Brunch

February 11, 12:00pm-4:00pm

Hovito Ultra Lounge

234 South Meridian Street

Indianapolis, IN

Carmel Winter Games

February 09 - February 10

Carter Green

2 Carter Green

Carmel, IN

The Princess Bride: An Inconceivable Evening with Cary Elwes

February 09, 7:30pm

Paramount Theatre

1124 Meridian Plaza

Anderson, IN

Be My Valentine Half Marathon and 5K

February 10, 8:30am-2:00pm

NIFS

250 University Blvd

Indianapolis, IN

Family Day: For the LOVE of Art

February 10, 10:00am-3:00pm

Newfields

4000 N Michigan Rd

Indianapolis, IN

Family Fandom Film Fest

February 10, 11:00am-3:30pm

IMCPL Central Library

40 E. Saint Clair St.

Indianapolis, IN

The 15th Annual Winterfest

February 10, 1:00pm-6:00pm

Indiana State Fairgrounds

1202 East 38th Street

Indianapolis, IN

4th Annual Mardi Gras Bar Crawl - Broad Ripple

February 10, 3:00pm-10:00pm

Brothers Bar & Grill

Indianapolis, IN

Quepid Sweethearts Ball

February 10, 7:00pm-11:30pm

The Wellington Fishers Banquet & Conference Center

9775 N by NE Blvd

Fishers, IN

Allstars Of R&B Lovefest Jeffrey Osborne, Phil Perry & Patrice Rushen

February 10, 7:30pm-9:00pm

Clowes Memorial Hall

4602 Sunset Avenue

Indianapolis, IN

