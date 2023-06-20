New!
Back to School already?? and more from the WISH-TV Community Calendar!
Looking for something fun to do this weekend? You’re in the right place! There’s lots of fun stuff going on in and around Central Indiana! WISH-TV’s Events Manager Allan Haw has what’s happening for the weekend of Friday, June 23rd through Sunday, June 25th, 2023. This week’s featured will help get the kids ready for Back-To-School, plus there's more from the WISH-TV Community Calendar! Let’s make it a great weekend and find out what’s going on “IN the Community”!
Events mentioned in this episode:
Back to School and Family Resource Day
Saturday, June 24, 8:30a-12p
Marion County Health Department (parking Lot)
3838 N. Rural Street
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis 5K & Monumental Mile
Saturday, June 24, 8:00am-1:00pm
Monument Circle
Indianapolis, IN
Monumental Yoga 2023
Saturday, June 24, 2p-8p
Monument Circle
Indianapolis, IN
31st annual Indian Market and Festival
Saturday, June 24, 10:00am-5:00pm
Sunday, June 25, 10:00am-5:00pm
Eiteljorg Museum of American Indians and Western Art
500 West Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN
Arts Fair on the Square
Saturday, June 24, 10:00am-5:00pm
Monroe County Courthouse Square
100 W. 6th St.
Bloomington, IN
Herron-Morton Place Neighborhood Tour
Saturday, June 24, 10:00am-3:00pm
Lawn of Herron High School
110 East 16th Street
Hendricks county Ribfest, BBQ & Plainfield Lions Club Craft Fair
Saturday, June 24, 10:00am-10:00pm
Hendricks County 4-H Fairgrounds and Conference Complex
1900 E Main St
Danville, IN
Hard Truth Food & Spirits Festival
Saturday, June 24, 11:00am-6:00pm
Saturday, June 17, 11:00am-6:00pm
Hard Truth Distilling Co.
418 Old State Road 46
Nashville, IN
Jaryn's Village presents 2nd Annual Bowling for Breath Fundraiser
Saturday, June 24, 12:00pm-6:00pm
Hindel Bowl
6833 Massachusetts Ave
Indianapolis, IN
Uncork Me Indiana
Saturday, June 24, 3:00pm-7:00pm
Military Park
Indianapolis, IN
Latinx Pride: Generacion Orgullo
Saturday, June 24, 6:30pm
The Vogue Theatre
6259 N College Ave
Indianapolis, IN
THE PRINCESS BRIDE: AN INCONCEIVABLE EVENING WITH CARY ELWES
Saturday, June 24, 7:00pm
Old National Centre
502 N. New Jersey St.
Indianapolis, IN