Back to School already?? and more from the WISH-TV Community Calendar!

Looking for something fun to do this weekend? You’re in the right place! There’s lots of fun stuff going on in and around Central Indiana! WISH-TV’s Events Manager Allan Haw has what’s happening for the weekend of Friday, June 23rd through Sunday, June 25th, 2023. This week’s featured will help get the kids ready for Back-To-School, plus there's more from the WISH-TV Community Calendar! Let’s make it a great weekend and find out what’s going on “IN the Community”!





Events mentioned in this episode:





Back to School and Family Resource Day

Saturday, June 24, 8:30a-12p

Marion County Health Department (parking Lot)

3838 N. Rural Street

Indianapolis, IN

Indianapolis 5K & Monumental Mile

Saturday, June 24, 8:00am-1:00pm

Monument Circle

Indianapolis, IN

Monumental Yoga 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2p-8p

Monument Circle

Indianapolis, IN

31st annual Indian Market and Festival

Saturday, June 24, 10:00am-5:00pm

Sunday, June 25, 10:00am-5:00pm

Eiteljorg Museum of American Indians and Western Art

500 West Washington Street

Indianapolis, IN

Arts Fair on the Square

Saturday, June 24, 10:00am-5:00pm

Monroe County Courthouse Square

100 W. 6th St.

Bloomington, IN

Herron-Morton Place Neighborhood Tour

Saturday, June 24, 10:00am-3:00pm

Lawn of Herron High School

110 East 16th Street

Hendricks county Ribfest, BBQ & Plainfield Lions Club Craft Fair

Saturday, June 24, 10:00am-10:00pm

Hendricks County 4-H Fairgrounds and Conference Complex

1900 E Main St

Danville, IN

Hard Truth Food & Spirits Festival

Saturday, June 24, 11:00am-6:00pm

Saturday, June 17, 11:00am-6:00pm

Hard Truth Distilling Co.

418 Old State Road 46

Nashville, IN

Jaryn's Village presents 2nd Annual Bowling for Breath Fundraiser

Saturday, June 24, 12:00pm-6:00pm

Hindel Bowl

6833 Massachusetts Ave

Indianapolis, IN

Uncork Me Indiana

Saturday, June 24, 3:00pm-7:00pm

Military Park

Indianapolis, IN

Latinx Pride: Generacion Orgullo

Saturday, June 24, 6:30pm

The Vogue Theatre

6259 N College Ave

Indianapolis, IN

THE PRINCESS BRIDE: AN INCONCEIVABLE EVENING WITH CARY ELWES

Saturday, June 24, 7:00pm

Old National Centre

502 N. New Jersey St.

Indianapolis, IN