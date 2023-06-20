Search
Back to School already?? and more from the WISH-TV Community Calendar!

June 20, 2023

Looking for something fun to do this weekend? You’re in the right place! There’s lots of fun stuff going on in and around Central Indiana! WISH-TV’s Events Manager Allan Haw has what’s happening for the weekend of Friday, June 23rd through Sunday, June 25th, 2023. This week’s featured will help get the kids ready for Back-To-School, plus there's more from the WISH-TV Community Calendar! Let’s make it a great weekend and find out what’s going on “IN the Community”!


Events mentioned in this episode:


Back to School and Family Resource Day

Saturday, June 24, 8:30a-12p

Marion County Health Department (parking Lot)

3838 N. Rural Street

Indianapolis, IN

 

Indianapolis 5K & Monumental Mile

Saturday, June 24, 8:00am-1:00pm

Monument Circle

Indianapolis, IN

 

Monumental Yoga 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2p-8p

Monument Circle

Indianapolis, IN

 

31st annual Indian Market and Festival

Saturday, June 24, 10:00am-5:00pm

Sunday, June 25, 10:00am-5:00pm

Eiteljorg Museum of American Indians and Western Art

500 West Washington Street

Indianapolis, IN

 

Arts Fair on the Square

Saturday, June 24, 10:00am-5:00pm

Monroe County Courthouse Square

100 W. 6th St.

Bloomington, IN

 

Herron-Morton Place Neighborhood Tour

Saturday, June 24, 10:00am-3:00pm

Lawn of Herron High School

110 East 16th Street

 

Hendricks county Ribfest, BBQ & Plainfield Lions Club Craft Fair

Saturday, June 24, 10:00am-10:00pm

Hendricks County 4-H Fairgrounds and Conference Complex

1900 E Main St

Danville, IN

 

Hard Truth Food & Spirits Festival

Saturday, June 24, 11:00am-6:00pm

Saturday, June 17, 11:00am-6:00pm

Hard Truth Distilling Co.

418 Old State Road 46

Nashville, IN

 

Jaryn's Village presents 2nd Annual Bowling for Breath Fundraiser

Saturday, June 24, 12:00pm-6:00pm

Hindel Bowl

6833 Massachusetts Ave

Indianapolis, IN

 

Uncork Me Indiana

Saturday, June 24, 3:00pm-7:00pm

Military Park

Indianapolis, IN

 

Latinx Pride: Generacion Orgullo

Saturday, June 24, 6:30pm

The Vogue Theatre

6259 N College Ave

Indianapolis, IN

 

THE PRINCESS BRIDE: AN INCONCEIVABLE EVENING WITH CARY ELWES

Saturday, June 24, 7:00pm

Old National Centre

502 N. New Jersey St.

Indianapolis, IN