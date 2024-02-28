New!
Ballet, Hockey, and film plus more from the WISH-TV Community Calendar!
Looking for something fun to do this weekend? You’re in the right place! WISH-TV Events manager, Allan Haw, has a calendar full of things for you to do! Here’s what’s happening for the weekend of Friday, March 1 through Sunday, March 3, 2024. This week: Ballet, Hockey, and film plus more from the WISH-TV Community Calendar! Let’s make it a great weekend and find out what’s going on “IN the Community”!
Events mentioned in this episode:
12 Dancing Princesses Ballet
March 02, 7:30pm-9:30pm
March 03, 2:30pm-4:30pm
Reardon Auditorium
1100 E. 5th St.
Anderson, IN
International Women's Month Celebration
March 01, 7:00pm-10:00pm
Indiana Farmers Coliseum
1202 E. 38th St.
Indianapolis, IN
Elegant Vintages International Wine Auction
March 02, 9:00am-4:00pm
Indianapolis Zoo
1200 W Washington St
Indianapolis, IN
Maple Syrup Days
March 02, 9:00am-3:00pm
March 09, 9:00am-3:00pm
McCloud Nature Park
8518 Hughes Rd
Melt the Trail
March 02, 10:30am
Grand Junction Brewing Co.
1189 East 181st Street
Westfield, IN
Euchre, Whiskey & History
March 02, 4:30pm-10:00pm
Athenaeum
401 E
Indianapolis, IN
PBR: Unleash the Beast
March 02 - March 03
Gainbridge Fieldhouse
125 South Pennsylvania Street
Indianapolis, IN
Earth Reels
March 03, 2:00pm-5:00pm
Kan-Kan Cinema and Brasserie
1258 Windsor St.
Indianapolis, IN