BE&O April 14, 2024 – Vendor of the Month, Mid-States Procurement Conference, and Biocrossroads

On this episode of the Business, Equity and Opportunities Podcast: We’re meeting this month’s Vendor of the Month for Indianapolis Office of Minority and Women Business Development. We stop by Mid-State Procurement Conference to find out more about the Launchpad to Success. And, see how Biocrossroads is driving the life sciences growth and innovation in Indiana.

