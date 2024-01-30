New!
BE&O January 28, 2024 – Elevate Me, Community Day at the Statehouse, and the William G. Mays Excellence in Entrepreneurship Award Recipient
On this episode of the Business, Equity and Opportunities Podcast: We continue our series on capital opportunities in 2024 with Elevate Me. Community Day at the Statehouse is coming up. Why that may be important to your business. And we share inspiring words from this year’s winner of the and the William G. Mays Excellence in Entrepreneurship Award.