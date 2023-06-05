New!
BE&O June 4, 2023 – IEDC’s motorsports plans, equity and diversity, and author Jeff Cowan.
On this episode of the Business, Equity, and Opportunities podcast: The head of motorsports development for the Indiana Economic Development Corporation speaks to the IEDC’s plans to bring more motorsports and aerospace business to Indiana. June is Pride Month, offering several opportunities to learn or teach about equity and diversity. And we meet an author and Indy 500 fan who shares the lessons he’s learned from a life watching the speed.