BE&O September 17, 2023 – Champions of Diversity, Handling Payroll, and Creative Economy Summit
September 19, 2023
On this episode of the Business, Equity and Opportunities Podcast: The new Editor-in-Chief of the Indianapolis Recorder talks about the Champions of Diversity 2024. CPS, Courtney Kincaid, discusses handling payroll. And, Indiana is set to embark on a transformative journey into the heart of its creative economy with the much-anticipated Creative Crossroads: Indiana's Creative Economy Summit.