Beth White launches Attorney General bid

Indiana Democrats now have a contested race for Attorney General. Beth White announced that she will seek the party’s nomination at its convention this summer. WISH Government reporter, Garrett Bergquist, talked to her about her decision to run and her goals if elected. A key seat in the in the Indiana House is up for grabs. Phil Sanchez talked to Matt McNally who is running for the seat in House District 39. And our panel looks ahead to New Hampshire and talks about some major developments at the statehouse.