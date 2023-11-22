Looking for something fun to do this weekend? You’re in the right place! WISH-TV Events manager, Allan Haw, has a calendar full of things for you to do! Here’s what’s happening for Thanksgiving weekend, Friday, November 24 through Sunday, November 26, 2023. This week: Boldly Go… plus more from the WISH-TV Community Calendar! Let’s make it a great weekend and find out what’s going on “IN the Community”!

Events mentioned in this episode:

Starbase Indy

November 24 - November 26

Marriott Indianapolis East Hotel and Conference center

7202 East 21Street

Indianapolis, IN

Turkey Burn 5K Run/Walk

November 23, 9:00am-10:00am

Craig Park

100 Surina Way

Greenwood, IN

51st Annual IHSAA Football Championships

November 24 - November 25

Lucas Oil Stadium

500 South Capitol Avenue

Indianapolis, IN

Native American Heritage Day

November 24

Valentine Hills Farm

7549 South Retriever Lane

Zionsville, IN

The Ice Rink at Holliday Park

November 24 - February 29, 11:00am-8:30pm

Holliday Park

6363 Spring Mill Rd

Indianapolis, IN

A Merry Prairie Holiday

November 24 - December 22

Conner Prairie

13400 Allisonville Rd.

Fishers, IN

Athenaeum Christkindlmarkt

November 24 – December 17

Athenaeum

401 E Michigan St

Indianapolis, IN

Indiana Ballet Conservatory Nutcracker 2023

November 25 & November 26

The Palladium

One Center Green

Carmel, IN

Freeman's Super Sunday Swap Meet

November 26, 8:00am-3:00pm

Indiana State Fairgrounds

1202 East 38th Street

Indianapolis, IN

WISH-TV Community Calendar