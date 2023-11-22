New!
Boldly Go… plus more from the WISH-TV Community Calendar!
Looking for something fun to do this weekend? You’re in the right place! WISH-TV Events manager, Allan Haw, has a calendar full of things for you to do! Here’s what’s happening for Thanksgiving weekend, Friday, November 24 through Sunday, November 26, 2023. This week: Boldly Go… plus more from the WISH-TV Community Calendar! Let’s make it a great weekend and find out what’s going on “IN the Community”!
Events mentioned in this episode:
Starbase Indy
November 24 - November 26
Marriott Indianapolis East Hotel and Conference center
7202 East 21Street
Indianapolis, IN
Turkey Burn 5K Run/Walk
November 23, 9:00am-10:00am
Craig Park
100 Surina Way
Greenwood, IN
51st Annual IHSAA Football Championships
November 24 - November 25
Lucas Oil Stadium
500 South Capitol Avenue
Indianapolis, IN
Native American Heritage Day
November 24
Valentine Hills Farm
7549 South Retriever Lane
Zionsville, IN
The Ice Rink at Holliday Park
November 24 - February 29, 11:00am-8:30pm
Holliday Park
6363 Spring Mill Rd
Indianapolis, IN
A Merry Prairie Holiday
November 24 - December 22
Conner Prairie
13400 Allisonville Rd.
Fishers, IN
Athenaeum Christkindlmarkt
November 24 – December 17
Athenaeum
401 E Michigan St
Indianapolis, IN
Indiana Ballet Conservatory Nutcracker 2023
November 25 & November 26
One Center Green
Carmel, IN
Freeman's Super Sunday Swap Meet
November 26, 8:00am-3:00pm
Indiana State Fairgrounds
1202 East 38th Street
Indianapolis, IN