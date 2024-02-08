Bonus Eclipse Episode: April’s total eclipse will reveal a multitude of planets and stars in the sky

We all know not to stare directly at the sun when a solar eclipse is partial. As central Indiana approaches totality on April 8, the onset of darkness will be very quick. The eye won’t pick up on any changes in illumination until the sun is eclipsed by more than 90 percent. With one minute until the total eclipse, our sun will be 10 thousand times brighter than what it will be at totality. This onset in darkness during totality will allow you to see spectacular things in our sky besides the actual eclipse if the skies are clear. Be sure to look for planets and stars in the short minutes you have in totality.