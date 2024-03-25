Bonus Eclipse Episode: Bloomington’s eclipse experience with Hollywood and science icons

In anticipation of the upcoming solar eclipse, Bloomington, Indiana, is positioned to become a prime destination for both local and out-of-town eclipse enthusiasts. To highlight what the city has to offer, a special segment will feature an array of intriguing props, including Eclipse wine, specially designed eclipse glasses, and themed swag, aimed at creating an engaging show-and-tell experience.

For those considering a journey to Bloomington for this celestial event, dubbed “the largest tourism event in Indiana history,” the segment will provide essential information. Bloomington is set to experience totality, making it an ideal location for viewing. The city is gearing up to welcome thousands of visitors with a variety of public events near lodging and camping facilities, ensuring a memorable experience for all.