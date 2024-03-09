Bonus Eclipse Episode: College students help White River State Park plan for total solar eclipse event

White River State Park will be one of the biggest spots to watch the total solar eclipse as it passes over central Indiana on April 8.

The Lunacy! Solar Eclipse Festival is being planned in partnership with students studying tourism and event management at IUPUI, which will spilt into IU Indianapolis and Purdue University in Indianapolis in July.

White River State Park is offering almost all of its programming for free. There will be music, yoga classes, and food trucks among other activities. The full list is on the Lunacy! website.

There are some paid activities, including watching the eclipse from a boat on the river with Frank’s Paddlesport Livery.