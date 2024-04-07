Bonus Eclipse Episode: Eclipse over Lawrence County event underway

onya Chastain is gearing up to showcase Eclipse Over Lawrence County, an event filled with fun activities and entertainment. Happening from Friday through Monday, everyone, including visitors and locals, is welcome to join in the excitement.

Astronaut Charles D. Walker, a Bedford native, will be a special guest at the event. At 11 a.m. Saturday at the Lawrence County Fairgrounds in Bedford, he’ll share insights from his career and discuss scientific eclipse facts. As a Purdue University graduate, Walker flew on three NASA space shuttle missions in the 1980s, making him a hero in his home state of Indiana.

Walker’s presentation promises to be a fascinating addition to the Eclipse Over Lawrence County event, offering attendees a chance to learn from a true space explorer.