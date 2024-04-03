Bonus Eclipse episode: Fountain Square to host rooftop garden party for total solar eclipse

Eclipse viewers looking for amazing views and something to do for the total solar eclipse on Monday can go to The Rooftop Garden in Fountain Square for an out-of-this-world party.

They will be sticking to the eclipse theme with special Upland Brewing beers as well as a Black out Tito’s Lemonade cocktail.

This event will happen rain or shine at 1 p.m. Monday. Visitors can enjoy it outside on the roof or indoors in the duckpin bowling area or, later on, at Imbibe. At the bar, visitors can enjoy pool, arcade games, pingpong and good food into the night. Visitors also can avoid eclipse traffic and buy a room at the Fountainview Inn, which is attached to the same building.

Tickets and more information is available online.