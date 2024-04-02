Bonus Eclipse Episode: Hotel Indy to celebrate solar eclipse

The United States will experience its second total solar eclipse and Indiana will be at the center of the path of totality. There are viewing events across the state to witness the historic event.

Elevate your solar eclipse viewing experience at the luxurious Hotel Indy at 141 E. Washington Street in Indianapolis. They will host a celebration on the rooftop on April 8 from 1-5 p.m.

Tickets begin at $75 and the VIP experience is $300 a person. The second-tier tickets include a free drink or you can buy a ticket to get inside the venue.