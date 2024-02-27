Bonus Eclipse Episode: How rare is a total solar eclipse?

April 8 will be a day Hoosiers remember for the rest of their lives if the skies can remain mainly clear. Shortly after 3 p.m., many will plunge into darkness as the moon blocks the sun.

Solar eclipses are rare and we are very lucky to have the path of totality passing right over Indiana. Since 1900, the United States has only seen 12 total solar eclipses pass any portion of the country.

It will be quite a bit until Indianapolis sees its next solar eclipse. That date will be October 17, 2153, meaning this upcoming eclipse on April 8 will really be a once-in-a-lifetime event.

