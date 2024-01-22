Bonus Eclipse Episode: Indianapolis prepares for first total solar eclipse in almost a millennium

Indianapolis is already bracing for its first total solar eclipse in more than 800 years, with the rare and spectacular event less than eight months away.There will be a number of events in central Indiana leading up to the eclipse on April 8, and many places in Indianapolis are preparing for the community to come and see the event.

It’s considered the Super Bowl of astronomical events, being rare and magical experiences.

At 3:06 p.m. on April 8, the moon will completely cover the Sun. Indianapolis will be lucky enough to be in the path of the total solar eclipse.

According to NASA, the city will have another total solar eclipse in October of 2153. For the 2024 eclipsee, NASA has chosen Indianapolis as one of three locations in the country they are partnering with for live broadcast.