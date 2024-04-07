Bonus Eclipse Episode: Indians opening week aligns with eclipse weekend at Victory Field

he Indianapolis Indians are embracing the solar eclipse with special items for fans. It comes as opening week aligns with the weekend of the celestial sight.

The Triple-A side’s first home stand started with cold and wet weather. They split a pair of games

Tuesday and Thursday against the Memphis Redbirds.

Wednesday’s game was rained out, team officials announced it would be made up as a doubleheader on Saturday.

Communications Director Cheyne Reiter says there’s a lot to look forward to this season.

“Paul Skeens the number one overall pick in last year’s Major League draft, he’s starting for the Indians [Friday],” Reiter said. “Come out, it won’t be warm but he’ll light up the radar gun [with his] 100-plus mile-an-hour fastball.”

Starting Friday, the team will hand out solar eclipse glasses and debut a new city jersey.

Then, the first 1,000 fans on Saturday will get a special glow-in-dark eclipsed-themed shirt. Meanwhile, on Sunday, the first 1,000 young fans will get a sun moon, and earth juggling set.

Reiter says the Indians are hoping to use the cosmic alignment to gain new fans.

“It’s not happening again where we’re in the path of totality for a total solar eclipse until 2153,” Reiter said. “Unfortunately, none of us are going to be around that one. It’s just a chance for people to experience Indianapolis, experience the eclipse.”

Victory Field isn’t hosting a viewing party on Monday, but the parking lot will be open for paid parking. Team officials encourage downtown visitors to go to the free event, Lunacy at White River State Park.