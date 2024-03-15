Bonus Eclipse Episode: Traffic delays could be issue in Indiana during total solar eclipse

Hamilton County officials had a total solar eclipse webinar on Monday night to educate the public to learn about their plans for April 8.

Organizers focused on a range of topics, including where to view the eclipse, and its impact on tourism and public safety.

One topic of concern was potential traffic. The executive director for Hamilton County Emergency Management says to be prepared, including leaving early and to assure the fuel tank is topped off. Shane Booker said, “We’ve seen from 2017, and it’s been consistent with those different communities that we’ve talked to all across the country, Kansas, Idaho, Washington state, Oregon. Many of them really dealt with serious traffic issues where a normal two-hour drive to try and get home turned into anywhere from six to 10 hours.”

Booker also says to pack plenty of snacks and water along with a way to charge electronic devices.