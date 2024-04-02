Bonus Eclipse Episode: Vincennes to host Dark Side of Wabash solar eclipse event

Indiana’s oldest city will likely experience the longest amount of darkness in the state. Scientists say the total solar eclipse will cause Vincennes to go dark for 4 minutes and 5 seconds on April 8.

City officials are calling the event Dark Side of the Wabash. They plan to have local talent perform all weekend.

School has been canceled for Knox County students on April 8. The Knox County Health Department bought glasses for all students, staff, and bus drivers to enjoy the rare event.

Knox County officials suggest people avoid unnecessary travel next weekend by shopping for groceries and gassing up vehicles before the eclipse.

Officials are also recruiting more volunteers for the eclipse weekend; contact Knox County for information.

For information on Knox County events, go to indianaeclipse/events.