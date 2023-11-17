Burning the Midnight Oil

Today we’ll consider a parable Jesus told as recorded in the 25th chapter of the Gospel of Matthew. In verses 1-13 is told a story of 10 bridesmaids who were waiting for the groom to arrive. Half of them were prepared, while the other half were caught unawares. This episode reflects on what meaning this parable may hold for us. In the meantime, if you’d like to learn more about Northwood Christian Church, please visit our website at www.indyncc.org. If you’d like to donate, please follow this link: https://giv.li/ub25h8. If you’d like to join our mailing/emailing list, please write in to admin@indyncc.org.