Caregiver Crossing Exclusive: The Longest Day

June 21st is The Longest Day of the year but is also the day that we set aside to raise awareness of the toll that Alzheimer’s disease takes on individuals and families. There are currently 110,000 Hoosiers aged 65 and older who are living with Alzheimer's and 216,000 family caregivers who provide 321 million hours of unpaid care. In this exclusive Caregiver Crossing episode, we are joined by Laura Forbes, Communications Director with the Alzheimer’s Association, Greater Indiana Chapter. Laura shares with us staggering Alzheimer's stats, emerging treatment options, and how you can support someone on the Longest Day.

