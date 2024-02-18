Caring for Our Oral Health As We Age

Did you know that without saliva, we would not be able to taste anything? How about that the inside of your mouth holds as many bacteria as the number of people on Earth? On this week’s show, we explore a crucial aspect of caregiving: oral health.

We sit down with Dentist Kathrine So, to discuss the vital connections between oral health and overall well-being. We’ll address the questions: How does oral health impact overall health, and what can we as caregivers do to promote it?

Show notes:

www.joyshouse.org

www.caregivercrossingradio.org

Email Tina

Mass Ave Dentistry