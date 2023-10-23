Carmel’s Mayoral Candidates

In this episode of All Indiana Politics: A huge change is coming to Carmel. Voters next month will decide who will succeed republican mayor Jim Brainard. He is retiring after 28 years in office. Two members of the Carmel City Council are running to succeed him, Republican Sue Finkam and Democrat Miles Nelson. Our government reporter, Garrett Bergquist, sat down with both of them. Also, our panel tackles the search for a new House Speaker and president Biden’s call for aid to Israel and Ukraine as well as the upcoming Indianapolis mayoral debate.