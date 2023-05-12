Celebrating Asian American Heritage: Japanese woman spotlighted in traveling exhibit

The Indiana Historical Society's traveling exhibit "Be Heard: Asian Experiences in Indiana" takes a closer look at what it's been like to be Asian in Indiana throughout the past two centuries. Since 2016, the Indiana Historical Society's multicultural collections curator Nicole Martinez-LeGrand has helped uncover stories of different Asian voices all across the state. The exhibit puts a spotlight on a Japanese woman who lived an extraordinary life as a dancer.. Myrtle Goldfinger. Even catching the attention of the great American songwriter and Indiana native Hoagy Carmichael.