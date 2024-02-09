Celebrating Black History: Civil rights lawyer talks Black History Month and fighting for justice

A civil rights activist is using her voice to share how her experiences growing up in the South and West Coast inspired her activism and empowered her to write a children’s book and address issues facing the African American community.

Nekima Levy Armstrong, a lawyer and activist, recently shared her thoughts on Black History Month and the fight for fairness, especially regarding race, poverty, and police violence across the U.S. Armstrong grew up in Jackson, Mississippi, where she saw the effects of racism and poverty firsthand.

When she was eight, her family moved to South Central Los Angeles, where she experienced the challenges of inner-city life. She says her eyes were wide open after the beating of Rodney King by the Los Angeles Police Department, resulting in protests.

As a mom, Armstrong believes kids can understand and speak out against injustice. She wrote a children’s book called “J is for Justice” to teach young people about activism and the Civil Rights Movement.



